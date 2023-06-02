This time from a 2023 prospect who will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact this upcoming season...

Just days after 2024 wide receiver Logan Saldate committed to Oregon State as the third pledge in the 2024 class, the Beavers landed another commitment on Friday afternoon.

JUCO 2023 running back Brandon Smith announced his commitment on Tuesday. The Santa Barbara Community College tailback picked up an offer from the Beavers last week and things quickly progressed from there.

"I believe Oregon State is the place for me because of how talented the RB room is," Smith told BeaversEdge about his commitment.

"I feel that every day we are going to compete and bring the best out of each other. I’ve been a part of many programs where I was the best player.. so being around other guys is going to make me work 10 times harder," he added about his decision to come to Oregon State.

Smith won't be intimidated by any sort of competition and there will be plenty of it in the Beavers backfield. The Beavers entering this upcoming fall will have a crowded backfield with Damien Martinez, Jam Griffin, Deshaun Fenwick, and Isaiah Newell.

Martinez is widely considered one of the best running backs in the Pac 12 and the entire country, while Griffin, Fenwick, and Newell combine to create very formidable depth at the position for the Beavers.

Smith rushed for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns across 181 rushing attempts last season for SBCC. He also had 11 receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown. Recently graduated from Santa Barbara Community College, Smith will enroll and be on campus the first week of July. He'll have three years of eligibility left to play two.

