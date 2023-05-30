- Oregon State has had the third-most at-bats in the Pac-12 with 1983 this season.

- The Beavers have scored the third-most runs in the conference with 459.

- OSU is fourth in the conference in total hits, with 576.

- The Beavers have hit 119 doubles this year, good for fourth-best in the P12.

- OSU is sixth in the conference in home runs with 79.

- The Beavers are third in the P12 in RBIs with 419.

- Oregon State leads the conference in total walks drawn with 355 on the season, over 80 more than the next closest team. Those 355 walks are fifth-best in the country...

- The Beavers have struck-out the second-most in the conference with 495 on the year...

- OSU leads the conference with 89 stolen bases.

- The Beavers are seventh in the P12 with a batting average of .290.

- Oregon State's on-base percentage ranks first in the conference at .406 - that's good for 32nd-best nationally...

- OSU's slugging percentage ranks fifth in the P12 at .478.

- Oregon State's pitching staff has surrendered 490 hits this season, fifth-best in the conference.

- Oregon State's pitching staff has allowed the second-fewest runs in the conference with 284 on the year. Of those 284, 262 were earned, good for third-best in the P12.