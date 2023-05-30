Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
With the Oregon State baseball team (39-18) set to face Sam Houston at the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday night, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at Beaver Baseball by the numbers!
TEAM
- Oregon State has had the third-most at-bats in the Pac-12 with 1983 this season.
- The Beavers have scored the third-most runs in the conference with 459.
- OSU is fourth in the conference in total hits, with 576.
- The Beavers have hit 119 doubles this year, good for fourth-best in the P12.
- OSU is sixth in the conference in home runs with 79.
- The Beavers are third in the P12 in RBIs with 419.
- Oregon State leads the conference in total walks drawn with 355 on the season, over 80 more than the next closest team. Those 355 walks are fifth-best in the country...
- The Beavers have struck-out the second-most in the conference with 495 on the year...
- OSU leads the conference with 89 stolen bases.
- The Beavers are seventh in the P12 with a batting average of .290.
- Oregon State's on-base percentage ranks first in the conference at .406 - that's good for 32nd-best nationally...
- OSU's slugging percentage ranks fifth in the P12 at .478.
- Oregon State's pitching staff has surrendered 490 hits this season, fifth-best in the conference.
- Oregon State's pitching staff has allowed the second-fewest runs in the conference with 284 on the year. Of those 284, 262 were earned, good for third-best in the P12.
