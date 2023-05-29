With the Oregon State baseball team (39-18) set to face Sam Houston (38-23) in its opening game at the Baton Rouge Regional at 5 p.m. on Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup with the Beavers and Bearkats and gives an early prediction!

No. 2 Sam Houston (38-23, 22-8 Western Athletic Conference)

RPI - 70

Streak: W4

Head coach - Jay Sirianni 3rd Season, (75-5) - First Regional as HC, Pitching Coach From 2015-19

Regional Appearances: 13 (Last, 2017)

How they got here: The Bearkats won four consecutive elimination games in the WAC Tournament to earn the auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament. Sam Houston's offense tallied 72 runs in wins over Abilene Christian, regular-season champion Grand Canyon and Utah Valley. After defeating the GCU 22-8, SH beat Wolverines twice to win the tournament. The Bearkats took the opening matchup 12-10 before closing out Utah Valley 21-1 in the championship...