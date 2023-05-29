Oregon State Baseball: Sneak Peek At Sam Houston
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team (39-18) set to face Sam Houston (38-23) in its opening game at the Baton Rouge Regional at 5 p.m. on Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup with the Beavers and Bearkats and gives an early prediction!
MORE: Logan Saldate Commits To OSU | Decision Day Primer: WR Logan Saldate | Beavers Headed To Baton Rouge Regional | Inside The Dam: Updates On Key 2024 Recruits | Take Two: What Is OSU's Biggest Position Of Need In The Portal | Athlon Sports Preseason Picks
Sam Houston (No. 3 Seed)
No. 2 Sam Houston (38-23, 22-8 Western Athletic Conference)
RPI - 70
Streak: W4
Head coach - Jay Sirianni 3rd Season, (75-5) - First Regional as HC, Pitching Coach From 2015-19
Regional Appearances: 13 (Last, 2017)
How they got here: The Bearkats won four consecutive elimination games in the WAC Tournament to earn the auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament. Sam Houston's offense tallied 72 runs in wins over Abilene Christian, regular-season champion Grand Canyon and Utah Valley. After defeating the GCU 22-8, SH beat Wolverines twice to win the tournament. The Bearkats took the opening matchup 12-10 before closing out Utah Valley 21-1 in the championship...
Last 10 Games (7-3)
Stats To Know / Pitchers & Hitters To Watch
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news