Five Oregon State Football Game Times, Networks Announced
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Baseball Previews Regionals P2 | Baseball Previews Regionals P1 | Beaver Baseball By The Numbers | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Saldate? | Beavers Land WR Logan Saldate | Sneak Peek At Sam Houston |
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The kick-off times and network designations for five of Oregon State’s football games were announced by the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday.
The Beavers will open the 2023 season at San Jose State on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. in a game televised nationally on CBS.
The home opener against UC Davis in the newly-renovated Reser Stadium will start at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in a contest broadcast on Pac-12 Network and available on Pac-12 Now.
The following week Oregon State will host San Diego State as 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in a game televised nationally on FS1.
The Beavers will face Utah at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at Reser Stadium in another nationally-televised game on FS1.
Oregon State will play at Oregon at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 in a game televised nationally on FOX. The Rivalry Series presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.
2023 Schedule
Sept. 3 -- at San Jose State -- 12:30 p.m. PT (CBS)
Sept. 9 -- UC Davis -- 6:00 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Now)
Sept. 16 -- San Diego State -- 12:30 p.m. PT (FS1)
Sept. 23 -- at Washington State
Sept. 29 -- Utah -- 6:00 p.m. (FS1)
Oct. 7 -- at California
Oct. 14 -- UCLA
Oct. 21 -- BYE
Oct. 28 -- at Arizona
Nov. 4 -- at Colorado
Nov. 11 -- Stanford
Nov. 18 -- Washington
Nov. 24 -- at Oregon -- 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, December 1.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.