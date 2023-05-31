PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The kick-off times and network designations for five of Oregon State’s football games were announced by the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday.

The Beavers will open the 2023 season at San Jose State on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. in a game televised nationally on CBS.

The home opener against UC Davis in the newly-renovated Reser Stadium will start at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in a contest broadcast on Pac-12 Network and available on Pac-12 Now.

The following week Oregon State will host San Diego State as 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in a game televised nationally on FS1.

The Beavers will face Utah at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at Reser Stadium in another nationally-televised game on FS1.

Oregon State will play at Oregon at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 in a game televised nationally on FOX. The Rivalry Series presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 3 -- at San Jose State -- 12:30 p.m. PT (CBS)

Sept. 9 -- UC Davis -- 6:00 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Now)

Sept. 16 -- San Diego State -- 12:30 p.m. PT (FS1)

Sept. 23 -- at Washington State

Sept. 29 -- Utah -- 6:00 p.m. (FS1)

Oct. 7 -- at California

Oct. 14 -- UCLA

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 -- at Arizona

Nov. 4 -- at Colorado

Nov. 11 -- Stanford

Nov. 18 -- Washington

Nov. 24 -- at Oregon -- 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, December 1.