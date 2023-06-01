With the Oregon State baseball team (39-18) set to face Sam Houston in its opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State has advanced to an NCAA Regional for the 22nd time. It also marks the sixth consecutive season the Beavers have advanced to the postseason.

- The Beavers are playing in the Baton Rouge Regional for the second time. OSU went 2-2 there in 2012.

- Oregon State has never met Sam Houston. The Beavers, meanwhile, are 3-4 against host LSU and 0-3 against No. 4 seed Tulane.

- OSU went 8-6 against the 2023 NCAA Regional field.

- Eleven current Beavers played on the team's 2022 NCAA Super Regional squad. That includes Garret Forrester, who batted .360 with two home runs and eight RBI in seven games last season.

- Forrester and shortstop Kyle Dernedde are poised to appear in their third NCAA Regional. AJ Lattery was also on the Beavers' 2021 Fort Worth Regional club but did not pitch during the five games there.

- Forrester is 19-for-44 (.432) with three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI in 12 NCAA games. Dernedde is 12-for-38 (.316) with four doubles and 12 RBI in the postseason.

- Forrester became the 12th player in school history to reach 200 hits when he singled in the Pac-12 Tournament finale.

- Mikey Kane's current 14-game hit streak is the longest by a Beaver this season. He is 19-for-57 (.333) with 16 runs scored, 13 RBI and five doubles during it.

- Travis Bazzana also carries an 11-game streak into the postseason, where he is 21-for-48 (.438) with 18 RBI, 10 walks, five home runs and five doubles. He is two games shy of equaling his longest streak of the season.

- Gavin Turley is on a five-game streak where he is 12-for-19 (.632) with three doubles and four home runs. He has also scored 15 runs in his last seven games.

- OSU's 79 home runs are a single-season school record, surpassing the 2018 club's 67. The Beavers have also swiped 89 bases, in 100 attempts. It's Oregon State's most since the 1986 Beavers set a school record with 101.

- Friday's game marks the eighth neutral-site matchup of the season for the Beavers, who are 4-3. OSU is batting .323 with 18 doubles, two triples and six home runs in those seven games.

- The Beavers ended the month of May by drawing 100 walks to just 105 strikeouts in 14 games. OSU also collected 45 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs.

- Oregon State enters the postseason ranked fifth with 355 walks drawn this season. The Beavers are also tied for eighth with a .981 fielding percentage.