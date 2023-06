PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

This past weekend, Chaminda (CA) offensive lineman David Abajian took an unofficial visit to Corvallis. He's now set to return to Oregon State for an official visit. BeaversEdge caught up with the West Hills (CA) native to learn more about his unofficial visit and to preview his official visit.

MORE: Inside The Dam: Inside Scoop On Official Visitors | EDGE POD: Previewing Baton Rouge Regional | Baseball Previews Regionals P1 | Beaver Baseball By The Numbers | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Saldate? | WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Previews Baton Rouge Regional P2