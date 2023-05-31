News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Inside the Dam: Previewing the Beavers' first big official visit weekend

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's first major official visit weekend of the year is just days away. On Friday, the Beavers will welcome 10 prospects to campus for the weekend. It was this time last year that the Beavers 2023 recruiting class really took off, landing eight commitments in June and adding another five in July.

MORE: Baseball Previews Regionals P1 | Beaver Baseball By The Numbers | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Saldate? | Beavers Land WR Logan Saldate | Sneak Peek At Sam Houston | Beavers Headed To Baton Rouge Regional | Inside The Dam: Updates On Key 2024 Recruits | WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Previews Baton Rouge Regional P2

We wouldn't be surprised if the Beavers have similar success this June and July. Below, we take a look at each prospect on campus and the Beavers' chances at landing them.

Sanders named a top five in May of Arizona State, Cal, Fresno State, Oregon State, and Washington. The Beavers are recruiting Sanders as a wide receiver and Kefense Hynson has once again done a tremendous job here. He's good friends with recent Oregon State commitment Logan Saldate as well, the Beavers might be the team to beat here.

Chances: High

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}