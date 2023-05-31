Oregon State's first major official visit weekend of the year is just days away. On Friday, the Beavers will welcome 10 prospects to campus for the weekend. It was this time last year that the Beavers 2023 recruiting class really took off, landing eight commitments in June and adding another five in July.
We wouldn't be surprised if the Beavers have similar success this June and July. Below, we take a look at each prospect on campus and the Beavers' chances at landing them.
Sanders named a top five in May of Arizona State, Cal, Fresno State, Oregon State, and Washington. The Beavers are recruiting Sanders as a wide receiver and Kefense Hynson has once again done a tremendous job here. He's good friends with recent Oregon State commitment Logan Saldate as well, the Beavers might be the team to beat here.
Chances: High
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.