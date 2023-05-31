Oregon State's first major official visit weekend of the year is just days away. On Friday, the Beavers will welcome 10 prospects to campus for the weekend. It was this time last year that the Beavers 2023 recruiting class really took off, landing eight commitments in June and adding another five in July.

We wouldn't be surprised if the Beavers have similar success this June and July. Below, we take a look at each prospect on campus and the Beavers' chances at landing them.