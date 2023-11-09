PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Oregon State sophomore Jack Velling is one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which was announced on Wednesday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate tight end.

Velling, who hails from Seattle, leads the nation among tight ends with eight touchdown receptions. That ranks him 14th nationally regardless of position.

Velling’s eight touchdowns are also an Oregon State single-season record, surpassing Joe Newton and Tim Euhus.

The sophomore has 24 catches for 363 yards on the year, and has scored at least one touchdown in five of nine games played.

Velling is in his second season with the Beavers after being named a Freshman All-American last season. He has 40 career catches for 644 yards and 11 scores.

The 2023 winner of the John Mackey Award will be announced Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show televised on ESPN.

Velling and the Beavers host Stanford Saturday at 2:30 p.m. PT. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

