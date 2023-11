PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The College Football Playoff Committee has released its second edition of rankings this CFB season and the Oregon State football team (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) has earned its highest ranking in school history at No. 12.

The Beavers peaked in the CFP rankings after last season when OSU checked in at No. 14...

Washington leads the way at No. 5, Oregon No. 6, OSU No. 12, Utah No. 18, and Arizona No. 21...

OSU currently ranks No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll...

Oregon State returns to action Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

