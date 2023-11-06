With BeaversEdge learning via Spartans Illustrated (Rivals' Michigan State site) that Jonathan Smith is one of four head coach candidates the Spartans are targeting in their search, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley tell you whether Beaver fans should be worried about Smith...

According to our friends over at Spartans Illustrated, the Michigan State Spartans are targeting Jonathan Smith as a potential candidate for the open head coaching job in East Lansing.

Smith is one of four head coaches Spartans Illustrated is reporting that MSU is interested in going forward in their job search. They're also looking at Washington State's Jake Dickert, Wake Forest's David Clawson, and Kansas's Lance Leipold.

The Spartans administration is looking at having formal interviews with all four....

While it's unclear when those formal interviews will take place, it would seem unlikely they happen before the end of the season.

It's also important to note that other candidates could emerge in the upcoming weeks for the job but as of right now, Spartans Illustrated is reporting those four head coaches as the Spartans' top targets.

BeaversEdge expects Oregon State to be aggressive in keeping Smith in Corvallis if Michigan State or other institutions come calling for the 44-year-old head coach. Smith is being paid $4.85 million by Oregon State and under his direction, and are 33-33 overall, including 17-5 throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

That being said, should Oregon State fans be concerned about Michigan State potentially poaching Smith from the Beavers?

BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley give their takes.