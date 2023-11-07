Commit Stats: How Oregon State commits performed this past weekend
Follow along with us below throughout the season as we track how Oregon State commits are performing in their senior seasons.
In a 63-15 win for Graham-Kapowsin over Kamiak, Durant had three receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown. Durant has scored touchdowns now in nine of ten games this season.
Season Stats: 47 Receptions, 646 Yards, 14 TD
Freauff is out for the season.
Season Stats: N/A
Hook recorded one reception for 26 yards for Homestead in a 37-0 loss to Fremont.
Season Stats: 33 receptions, 378 yards, 5 TD
Season over.
Full-season stats are not available.
Foster recorded one tackle for a loss in a 56-0 win for Central Catholic this past weekend.
Season Stats: 37 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks
Exodus Ayers's Proctor Academy was off last week. They'll take on Hamden Hall Country Day next weekend.
Punahou and Burnett were off last week and according to MaxPreps will not play again until October 17.
Season Stats: N/A
Frazier and McKinney fell to Prosper last weekend 24-12. Frazier had seven tackles in the game.
Stats: 12 carries, 37 yards, 2 TD ; 49 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 8.0 sacks, 2 INT
Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys defeated the Newsome Wolveres last weekend 37-35 . The future Beaver DB picked up eight tackles in the game
Season Stats: 22 Tackles, 1 PD
St. Louis's season is over after posting a 5-8 record this year.
Season Stats: N/A
Kelse fellow to Garfield this past Saturday 35-0. Their season is now over.
Season Stats: N/A
Bishop Kelly's undefeated season continued with a 28-7 win over Emmett. They'll now turn their attention to a Pocatello team in the state semifinals.
Season Stats: N/A
Kim and North Medford fell to Central Catholic last weekend 56-0, ending their 2023 season.
Season Stats: N/A
Connington and Mountain View fell to Meridian last weekend in the Idaho State playoffs, ending their season.
Season Stats: N/A
