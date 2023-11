PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the No. 12 Oregon State football team (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) entering the final three-game stretch of the regular season, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at right tackle Taliese Fuaga and how he's skyrocketing up draft boards this season...

MORE: Snap Counts vs CU | Fact or Fiction: OSU Fans Shouldn't Be Worried About Smith | PFF Grades & Top Performers vs CU | OSU Rises In Both National Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | Highlights + Social Media Reaction | RECAP - Beavers Bounce Back