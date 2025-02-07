Oregon State WBB Cruises Past LMU

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – AJ Marotte scored all of her 16 points in the second half to lead Oregon State to a 66-49 road win over LMU.

The Beavers held the Lions to 32.2 percent shooting on the game and allowed just two offensive rebounds in the second half after surrendering nine in the first. OSU shot 53.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the second 20 minutes.

Marotte's 16 points were a team-high, followed by a career-high 13 from Ally Schimel. The freshman from Corbett, Ore. was perfect from the field, splashing three triples and making two layups. Schimel also tied a career-high with three steals.

Kelsey Rees rounded out the three players in double figures with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting. The senior grabbed eight rebounds and recorded a block. Catarina Ferreira led the team with 11 rebounds and Tiara Bolden grabbed nine boards to go with nine points and four assists.

Kennedie Shuler dished a team-best six dimes and the Beavs were +19 in her minutes. Five players handed out multiple assists for the Beavers en route to 19 dimes, which would have been a season-best had OSU not finished with 20 helpers in the win over St. Mary's.

Oregon State remains on the road on Saturday when it takes on San Diego at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

OSU Athletics