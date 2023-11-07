With week nine of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

OFFENSE

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> In Dallas' 28-23 loss to the Eagles, Cooks had just two targets, catching one for seven yards. After back-to-back games with a receiving touchdown, Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott largely looked the way of CeeDee Lamb in this matchup. On the year, Cooks has 17 receptions for 165 yards and two scores.

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> In New York's 30-6 loss to Las Vegas, Hodgins failed to bring in his lone target from third-stringer Tommy DeVito. The Giants' offense has been a big-time struggle this season and it's not likely to improve with Daniel Jones being out for the season with a torn ACL. Hodgins has 12 receptions for 100 yards and one score this season...

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> In Green Bay's 20-3 win over Los Angeles, Musgrave was the Packers' leading receiver, hauling in three of four targets for 51 yards and his first career touchdown. Musgrave's score was Green Bay's final of the game as QB Jordan Love found Musgrave at the 10-yard line and he did the rest running into the endzone. Musgrave has 27 receptions for 249 yards and one TD...

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> In Minnesota's 31-28 win over Atlanta, Brandel saw action on special teams via the field goal kick unit, playing five snaps.

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over Tennessee, Seumalo started at left guard and played all 64 offensive snaps. He also recorded the fifth-highest offensive PFF grade at 76.0...

OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String

-> Harlow didn't see action in New York's 30-6 loss to Las Vegas...

