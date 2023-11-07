Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week nine of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
MORE: Commit Stats: How Recruits Performed | WATCH: OSU Offense Ahead Of Stanford | Where Is Taliese Fuaga Projected? | Snap Counts vs CU | Fact or Fiction: OSU Fans Shouldn't Be Worried About Smith | PFF Grades & Top Performers vs CU | OSU Rises In Both National Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win
Active 53-Man Roster
OFFENSE
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> In Dallas' 28-23 loss to the Eagles, Cooks had just two targets, catching one for seven yards. After back-to-back games with a receiving touchdown, Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott largely looked the way of CeeDee Lamb in this matchup. On the year, Cooks has 17 receptions for 165 yards and two scores.
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> In New York's 30-6 loss to Las Vegas, Hodgins failed to bring in his lone target from third-stringer Tommy DeVito. The Giants' offense has been a big-time struggle this season and it's not likely to improve with Daniel Jones being out for the season with a torn ACL. Hodgins has 12 receptions for 100 yards and one score this season...
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> In Green Bay's 20-3 win over Los Angeles, Musgrave was the Packers' leading receiver, hauling in three of four targets for 51 yards and his first career touchdown. Musgrave's score was Green Bay's final of the game as QB Jordan Love found Musgrave at the 10-yard line and he did the rest running into the endzone. Musgrave has 27 receptions for 249 yards and one TD...
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 31-28 win over Atlanta, Brandel saw action on special teams via the field goal kick unit, playing five snaps.
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over Tennessee, Seumalo started at left guard and played all 64 offensive snaps. He also recorded the fifth-highest offensive PFF grade at 76.0...
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String
-> Harlow didn't see action in New York's 30-6 loss to Las Vegas...
MORE: Commit Stats: How Recruits Performed | WATCH: OSU Offense Ahead Of Stanford | Where Is Taliese Fuaga Projected? | Snap Counts vs CU | Fact or Fiction: OSU Fans Shouldn't Be Worried About Smith | PFF Grades & Top Performers vs CU | OSU Rises In Both National Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win
Defense below tweets
DEFENSE
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> In Tennessee's 20-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Peko started at defensive tackle and played 29 snaps. He tallied one tackle and one tackle for loss...
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 39-37 win over Tampa Bay, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots, playing 66 snaps. He finished with five tackles...
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 28-23 loss to the Eagles, Wright played 21 snaps on special teams. He played five with kick coverage, five with kick return, five punt return, two punt coverage, and four field goal block.
DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - New England Patriots - Third/Fourth String
-> Austin was signed to the Patriots active roster from the Houston practice squad last week... He didn't see action this past Sunday in the Pats' loss to Washington but is listed as the third/fourth-string CB for New England.
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 24-18 loss to Cincinnati, Poyer started at safety and played 70 snaps. He tallied a team-high 11 tackles and one tackle for loss.
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 27-13 loss to Indianapolis, Hekker punted four times for 174 yards. He averaged 43.5 yards per punt, landed two inside the '20, and had a long punt of 50 yards.
IR
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> Quitoriano was placed on IR by the Texans last week shortly after we published our week nine recap due to a groin injury. It's unclear how much time he'll miss...
Practice Squad
QB Sean Mannion (2010-2014) - Minnesota Vikings
-> Mannion remains on the Vikings' practice squad... Minnesota traded for Arizona's Josh Dobbs at the deadline and still has rookie Jaren Hall, so Mannion is likely to remain on the practice squad barring injury.
QB Jake Luton (2017-19) - Carolina Panthers
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tyjon Lindsey (2019-22) - Seattle Seahawks
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions
-> After being waived by the Lions with an injury settlement before the season began, Jefferson is back with the Lions and healthy, joining the practice squad...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson