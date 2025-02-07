Oregon State Ranked Seventh In USA Today Coaches Poll To Enter 2025

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – USA Today makes five.

Oregon State baseball is ranked seventh in the preseason coaches poll, and will open the season as a unanimous top-10 program. The USA Today ranking – which sees OSU’s 532 poll points just five shy of No. 6 Florida State – gives the Beavers five top-10 rankings to open 2025.

OSU is also ranked seventh per D1Baseball.com and the NCBWA. Baseball America has the Beavers at No. 9 and Perfect Game ranked Oregon State 10th to open the year.

The Beavers finished the 2024 season with a 45-16 record, advancing to the program’s ninth NCAA Super Regional.

Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics