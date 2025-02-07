Michael Rataj Selected to Karl Malone Award Top 10

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Michael Rataj has been named to the Karl Malone Award Top 10, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

The annual Karl Malone Award, named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. Rataj is the third Beaver to find his way onto the Top 10 for one of the Hall of Fame’s “Starting Five” awards, joining Tres Tinkle (Julius Erving Top 10 in 2019 and 2020) and Gary Payton II (Bob Cousy Award Top 10 in 2016).

The Malone Award list will be trimmed to five players in March. The five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where winner will be selected. The Selection Committee for the Karl Malone Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

Rataj is a two-time WCC Player of the Week, becoming the first Oregon State player to earn multiple weekly conference honors in the same season since Roberto Nelson in 2013-14. The forward is currently in the top-six in the WCC in points per game (3rd), rebounds per game (5th), steals per game (3rd), field goal percentage (2nd) and free throw percentage (6th). Rataj has gone over 15 points in 10-straight games and has eight double-doubles on the season.

A native of Augsburg, Germany, Rataj is shooting 56.4 percent from the floor during conference play, and highlighted his season with 30 points against Santa Clara and 29 points vs. Gonzaga.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award are Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State (2024), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (2023), Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016), and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

OSU Athletics