Oregon State MBB Takes Down Washington State

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team notched it's 10th consecutive home win Thursday evening, as the Beaver took down Washington State 82-74 at Gill Coliseum.

Michael Rataj finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, after being named to the Karl Malone Award Top-10 Thursday morning. Parsa Fallah recorded 17 points and six rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor. Nate Kingz hit all seven of his free throw attempts to end his night with 15 points and five assists.

Isaiah Sy tallied nine points off the bench, while Josiah Lake II had eight points and five rebounds.

As a team the Beavers shot 51.1 percent in the contest, and 40 percent from 3-point range. Oregon State out-scored Washington State 20-8 in bench points.

OSU now moves to 17-7 on the season and 7-4 in WCC play

The Cougars got off to a strong start, taking an early 9-1 advantage. The Beavers battled back, using a 7-0 run to take their first lead on a Lelevicius 3-pointer with 9:30 left in the first half.

The two sides traded punches from there, with Washington State taking a 37-36 edge into the intermission.

Oregon State scored the first seven points of the second half to retake the lead at 43-37. A Rataj 3-point play gave the Beavers a seven-point cushion coming out of the under-8 media timeout. The Cougars responded with six-straight points to cut the Oregon State advantage to 73-72 with 4:05 remaining in the contest.

Rataj came up with a pair of big buckets down the stretch to help Oregon State secure the eight-point win.

The Beavers will host Saint Mary's Saturday at 7 p.m.

OSU Athletics