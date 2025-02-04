Danny Langsdorf Named Oregon State Senior Quality Control Analyst

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Former Oregon State offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf is back with the Beavers, re-joining the program as Senior Quality Control Analyst, Head Coach Trent Bray announced Tuesday.

He worked as OC for the Beavers from 2005-13 and comes back to Corvallis after a three-year stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple.

“I’m excited to have Coach Langsdorf re-join the Oregon State program,” Bray said. “He made an impact at Oregon State as an assistant coach and is going to be a valuable part of our staff going forward.”

Langsdorf coached three of the top quarterbacks by passing yardage during his offensive coordinator tenure at OSU, including Sean Mannion, Sean Canfield and Matt Moore. The 2013 Beavers, meanwhile, set a single-season record with 6,071 total yards – 467 on average – with 372.6 yards per game through the air. NFL veteran Brandin Cooks won the 2013 Biletnikoff Award with Langsdorf as offensive coordinator.

A native of McMinnville, Ore., he was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Colorado in 2021, and held the same role at UNLV in 2020. Langsdorf was the PGC and QB coach at Fresno State in 2019, and was an offensive analyst at Oregon in 2018.

Langsdorf coached for former Oregon State head coach Mike Riley during his entire first tenure in Corvallis. That led to a second stint under Riley, for three seasons at Nebraska as offensive coordinator. He had a one-year gap between stints as Riley’s offensive coordinator, serving as the quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s New York Giants in 2014.

He worked with offensive quality control for the New Orleans Saints from 2002-04, joining the NFL club after three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League from 1999-2001. He was OC, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during his tenure.

He has coached in 10 bowl games during his time at the collegiate level, including six with the Beavers.

Langsdorf played quarterback for Boise State from 1991-93 and Linfield from 1994-95. He was a two-year starter at Linfield, earning All-Conference honors while passing for 2,724 yards and 28 touchdowns in 17 games. Linfield was 14-3 in his 17 games as a starter.

The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

OSU Athletics