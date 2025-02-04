Premium content
Oregon State Football 2024 Review + 2025 Preview: Offensive Line
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State football team preparing for the start of spring football in March, BeaversEdge continues a series recapping each position group's play from 2024 and previewing what the group will look like in spring...

2024 Offensive Line Room

Dylan Sikorski - Tr-Fr.

Adam Hawkes - Tr-Fr.

Jayden Tuia - Tr-Fr.

Jacob Anderson - Fr.

Zander Esty - Fr.

Nathan Elu - So.

Jacob Strand - So.

Luka Vincic - So. -> Transfer Portal

Tyler Morano - Jr.

Van Wells - Jr.

Tyler Voltin Jr.

Flavio Gonzalez - Sr. > Graduation

Grant Starck - Sr. > Graduation

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan - Sr. > Graduation

Joshua Gray - Sr. -> Graduation

Walk-ons

Jack Wagner - Fr.

Ryan Berger - Rs-Fr.

Thomas Schnapp - Rs-Fr.

Ben Hartman - Rs-Fr.

Stats (Games Played)

Gray - Played in and started all 12 games - Ended his career with an Oregon State-record 56 career games started. Forty-four of those starts came consecutively from 2020-23• Saw action on 916 snaps, most on the team - Graded out at 74.1 per Pro Football Focus, including a 74.4 mark in run blocking - Allowed just one sack - Was charged with one penalty

Lichtenhan - Played in and started all 12 games - Named the Top Performer on the offensive line by the Pac-12’s media - Saw action at 815 snaps at left tackle - Graded out at 81.8 overall by Pro Football Focus. Posted an 84.6 grade on pass blocking - Gave up just two sacks - Charged with just one penalty

Starck - Played in all 12 games - Saw action on 898 snaps - Earned a 70.0 grade overall on Pro Football Focus, including a 79.8 mark on pass blocking - Allowed just three sacks

Gonzalez - Played in all 12 games, totaling action on 740 snaps - Graded at 67.5 overall by Pro Football Focus - Allowed just two sacks on the season - Charged with just two penalties

Voltin - Saw action in the first two games of the season, versus Idaho State and San Diego State - Started at right guard and totaled 91 plays before season-ending injury

Wells - Played in 11 games - Saw action in 644 snaps - Graded out at 79.9 on pass blocking per Pro Football Focus - Did not allow a sack and committed just three penalties per PFF.

Strand - Played in three games, against Idaho State, San Diego State and Oregon - Saw action on 114 snaps.

Vincic - Played in 10 games - Saw action on 344 snaps, at both center and guard• Part of an offensive line that enabled the Beavers to rush for an average of 189.2 yards per game• Earned a 62.0 grade on run blocking by Pro Football Focus• Did not allow a sack and was charged with one penalty per PFF

Elu - Played in all 12 games - Totaled 88 snaps - Saw action on special teams in addition as a backup on the offensive line.

Esty - Appeared in one game, versus San Diego State

Anderson - Played in six games. Played in 31 snaps

Sikorski - Played in four games. Redshirted - Tallied two tackles while seeing action on the defensive line - Posted solo tackles against both Washington State and Boise State

Hawkes - DNP

Tuia - DNP

Morano - DNP (injury recovery)

2024 Recap

