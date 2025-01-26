Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 26, 2025
Oregon State Baseball 2025 Season Preview
circle avatar
Ryan Harlan  •  BeaversEdge
Campus Insider
Twitter
@ryan_harlan7

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team preparing to kick off the 2025 season, BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan gives you a complete rundown on the squad!

MORE: Film Room: EDGE Logan Knapp | Film Room: TE T'Andre Waverly | Harlan: Beavers Deliver Signature Win | WATCH: MBB Talks Win Over Gonzaga | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Win Over Gonzaga | Instant Takeaways vs Gonzaga | WBB Takes Down Santa Clara In OT | Who Are The Top 2026 In-State Prospects? | MBB Lands France's Keziah Ekessi

Who's Back

Outfield

OF Gavin Turley

OF Dallas Macias

OF Easton Talt

OF Levi Jones

OF Canon Reeder

OF Carson McEntire

-------------------------

Infield

INF Trent Caraway

INF Jabin Trosky

INF Tyce Peterson

INF Dawson Santana

INF Jacob Krieg

C Wilson Weber

-------------------------

Pitching Staff

LHP Nelson Keljo

RHP Eric Segura

RHP Laif Palmer

RHP Kellan Oakes

RHP Joey Mundt

RHP Drew Talavs

RHP Matthew Morrell

RHP AJ Hutcheson

RHP Noah Ferguson

RHP Chase Reynolds

RHP Bryce Johnson

RHP James DeCremer

-> The Beavers will have a solid mix of veterans and young players stepping up to be significant contributors next season. Expect big steps from Trent Caraway, Dallas Macias, Wilson Weber, Nelson Keljo, and Gavin Turley, among others, for the 2025 season.

Who's Coming In (2024 Recruiting Class + Transfers)

C/ INF Ryan Vandenbrink -West Linn OR, 6-0, 210, R-R

C Kailand Halstead - Puyallup, WA, 5-11, 190, R-R

C Martin Serrano - Pocatello, Idaho, 6-3, 205, L-R

C Bryce Hubbard - transfer from Northwest Florida State College, previously played at Mississippi State in 2023

LHP - Max Fraser - transfer from the University of Washington

RHP - Wyatt Queen - transfer from Everett Community College, WA

LHP - Tanner Douglas - transfer from the University of Portland, closing pitcher for the Pilots in the 2024 season

RHP Zach Kmatz - Albuquerque, NM, 6-3, 205, R-R, (younger brother of Jacob Kmatz)

RHP Dax Whitney - Blackfoot, ID, 6-5, 195, R-R,

RHP Zach Edwards - Riverton, UT, 6-2, 200, R-R

LHP Ethan Klienschimit - Class of 23’, transfer from Linn Benton CC

INF Aiva Arquette - SS, transfer from the University of Washington, projected top-5 pick in the MLB 2025 draft

INF AJ Singer - SS, Class of 22’, transfer from Iowa Western

INF Paul Vasquez - 3B, Covina, CA, 6-3, 200, R-R

INF Leo Cote - 3B, Ste Catherine De Hatley, QC, 6-3,205, L-R

INF Cade Falsken - SS, Newbury Park, CA,5-8, 155, L-R

RHP/OF Adam Haight - Snohomish, WA, 6-2, 190, R-R

What The Lineup & Pitching Rotation Could Look Like

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In