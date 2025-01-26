Oregon State Baseball 2025 Season Preview

Gavin Turley... (Photo by AP)

Who's Back

Outfield OF Gavin Turley OF Dallas Macias OF Easton Talt OF Levi Jones OF Canon Reeder OF Carson McEntire ------------------------- Infield INF Trent Caraway INF Jabin Trosky INF Tyce Peterson INF Dawson Santana INF Jacob Krieg C Wilson Weber ------------------------- Pitching Staff LHP Nelson Keljo RHP Eric Segura RHP Laif Palmer RHP Kellan Oakes RHP Joey Mundt RHP Drew Talavs RHP Matthew Morrell RHP AJ Hutcheson RHP Noah Ferguson RHP Chase Reynolds RHP Bryce Johnson RHP James DeCremer -> The Beavers will have a solid mix of veterans and young players stepping up to be significant contributors next season. Expect big steps from Trent Caraway, Dallas Macias, Wilson Weber, Nelson Keljo, and Gavin Turley, among others, for the 2025 season.

Who's Coming In (2024 Recruiting Class + Transfers)

C/ INF Ryan Vandenbrink -West Linn OR, 6-0, 210, R-R C Kailand Halstead - Puyallup, WA, 5-11, 190, R-R C Martin Serrano - Pocatello, Idaho, 6-3, 205, L-R C Bryce Hubbard - transfer from Northwest Florida State College, previously played at Mississippi State in 2023 LHP - Max Fraser - transfer from the University of Washington RHP - Wyatt Queen - transfer from Everett Community College, WA LHP - Tanner Douglas - transfer from the University of Portland, closing pitcher for the Pilots in the 2024 season RHP Zach Kmatz - Albuquerque, NM, 6-3, 205, R-R, (younger brother of Jacob Kmatz) RHP Dax Whitney - Blackfoot, ID, 6-5, 195, R-R, RHP Zach Edwards - Riverton, UT, 6-2, 200, R-R LHP Ethan Klienschimit - Class of 23’, transfer from Linn Benton CC INF Aiva Arquette - SS, transfer from the University of Washington, projected top-5 pick in the MLB 2025 draft INF AJ Singer - SS, Class of 22’, transfer from Iowa Western INF Paul Vasquez - 3B, Covina, CA, 6-3, 200, R-R INF Leo Cote - 3B, Ste Catherine De Hatley, QC, 6-3,205, L-R INF Cade Falsken - SS, Newbury Park, CA,5-8, 155, L-R RHP/OF Adam Haight - Snohomish, WA, 6-2, 190, R-R

(Photo by AP)

What The Lineup & Pitching Rotation Could Look Like