Oregon State Baseball 2025 Season Preview

With the Oregon State baseball team preparing to kick off the 2025 season, BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan gives you a complete rundown on the squad!
Who's Back
Outfield
OF Gavin Turley
OF Dallas Macias
OF Easton Talt
OF Levi Jones
OF Canon Reeder
OF Carson McEntire
-------------------------
Infield
INF Trent Caraway
INF Jabin Trosky
INF Tyce Peterson
INF Dawson Santana
INF Jacob Krieg
C Wilson Weber
-------------------------
Pitching Staff
LHP Nelson Keljo
RHP Eric Segura
RHP Laif Palmer
RHP Kellan Oakes
RHP Joey Mundt
RHP Drew Talavs
RHP Matthew Morrell
RHP AJ Hutcheson
RHP Noah Ferguson
RHP Chase Reynolds
RHP Bryce Johnson
RHP James DeCremer
-> The Beavers will have a solid mix of veterans and young players stepping up to be significant contributors next season. Expect big steps from Trent Caraway, Dallas Macias, Wilson Weber, Nelson Keljo, and Gavin Turley, among others, for the 2025 season.
Who's Coming In (2024 Recruiting Class + Transfers)
C/ INF Ryan Vandenbrink -West Linn OR, 6-0, 210, R-R
C Kailand Halstead - Puyallup, WA, 5-11, 190, R-R
C Martin Serrano - Pocatello, Idaho, 6-3, 205, L-R
C Bryce Hubbard - transfer from Northwest Florida State College, previously played at Mississippi State in 2023
LHP - Max Fraser - transfer from the University of Washington
RHP - Wyatt Queen - transfer from Everett Community College, WA
LHP - Tanner Douglas - transfer from the University of Portland, closing pitcher for the Pilots in the 2024 season
RHP Zach Kmatz - Albuquerque, NM, 6-3, 205, R-R, (younger brother of Jacob Kmatz)
RHP Dax Whitney - Blackfoot, ID, 6-5, 195, R-R,
RHP Zach Edwards - Riverton, UT, 6-2, 200, R-R
LHP Ethan Klienschimit - Class of 23’, transfer from Linn Benton CC
INF Aiva Arquette - SS, transfer from the University of Washington, projected top-5 pick in the MLB 2025 draft
INF AJ Singer - SS, Class of 22’, transfer from Iowa Western
INF Paul Vasquez - 3B, Covina, CA, 6-3, 200, R-R
INF Leo Cote - 3B, Ste Catherine De Hatley, QC, 6-3,205, L-R
INF Cade Falsken - SS, Newbury Park, CA,5-8, 155, L-R
RHP/OF Adam Haight - Snohomish, WA, 6-2, 190, R-R