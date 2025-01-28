Where Oregon State's 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks

With the Oregon State football team up to two 2026 pledges in the class of 2026, the Beavers currently check in at No. 45 nationally... While it is notably very early in the process and you can put a ton of stock into rankings, it's a pretty solid start on the recruiting trail and one of their best in years.

The Beavers have 150 total points from their two pledges, which puts them ahead of Arizona, San Diego State, Boise State, NC State, and Cal and just a handful of points behind Alabama, Houston, and others.

Looking back at recent seasons, having two players already pledged has the Beavers ahead of their recent pace. Typically, you'll see one commit who is the early anchor of the class (e.g., Jeremiah Ioane in 2025), with the Beavers starting to roll in commitments come May, June, and so on. Still, the two pledges this early in the calendar are the most since the class of 2015, so potentially something to watch/consider as the class goes. The Beavers are off to a solid start.

QB Deagan Rose - Clovis (CA)

RB LaMarcus Bell - Lake Oswego (OR)