Where Oregon State MBB Ranks In Latest NCAA NET Rankings

Sitting at 16-6, the Oregon State men's basketball team checked in at No. 54 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings, up six spots following the win over Santa Clara.

The Beavers and head coach Wayne Tinkle are off to a good start this season, sitting at 16-6 (6-3 WCC) with wins over Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, Idaho, UC Irvine, Sacramento State, Charleston, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, Pacific, Gonzaga, Pepperdine, and Santa Clara and losses to Oregon, North Texas, Nebraska, LMU, Santa Clara, and San Francisco.

Net rankings are one of the primary metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee utilizes, so you want your ranking to be high, similar to RPI...

Oregon State is back in action Tuesday, facing Gonzaga in Spokane...