Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 30, 2025
BeaversEdge Scouting Report: S Sean Craig
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Our film room/scouting report series here at BeaversEdge continues today with Oregon State safety commitment Sean Craig

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Offer Roundup Jan. 2025 | Where OSU's 2026 Class Ranks | Beavers Land 2026 RB Lamarcus Bell | Where OSU MBB Ranks In NET | 2025 Beaver Baseball Preview | Film Room: EDGE Logan Knapp | Film Room: TE T'Andre Waverly | Beaver Football Transfer Rankings | WATCH: Beaver Baseball Previews 2025 | A Decade Of OSU Recruiting Classes | Film Room: TE Cody Siegner

SIZE: 

At 6-foot-3 and 178 pounds, Craig has great size for the safety position. With that size also comes great length which is only going to be a huge asset for the Henderson, Nevada native at the next level. Craig will have plenty of time to continue to add weight to his 6-foot-3 frame and could be upwards of 210-215 pounds by the time he's ready to see the field.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In