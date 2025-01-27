Oregon State adds RB Lamarcus Bell to 2026 recruiting class

Advertisement

Bell is the second commitment to the Beavers in their 2026 recruiting class joining California signal caller Deagan Rose. Earlier this month, BeaversEdge profiled Bell as one of the top in-state prospects in the 2062 recruiting cycle. He's coming off a fantastic junior season in which he rushed for 2,004 yards on 166 carries, an average of 12.04 yards per carry. He also had eight receptions and 142 receiving yards while totaling 29 touchdowns. The Beavers have been in a good spot for Bell for quite a while thanks to a strong recruiting effort from then-running backs coach Thomas Ford who recently took the head coaching job at Idaho. New running backs coach Ray Pickering was able to pick up right where Ford left off with Bell and got his recruitment across the finish line for the Beavers. A strong first pickup for Pickering to start his tenure in Corvallis.



SCOUTING REPORT: