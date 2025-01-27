Oregon State adds RB Lamarcus Bell to 2026 recruiting class

The Oregon State Beavers have added one of the state's best talents to their 2026 recruiting class as running back Lamarcus Bell joined the Beavers class on Monday afternoon.
The Lake Oswego standout committed to the Beavers over offers from Illinois Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington State.
Bell is the second commitment to the Beavers in their 2026 recruiting class joining California signal caller Deagan Rose. Earlier this month, BeaversEdge profiled Bell as one of the top in-state prospects in the 2062 recruiting cycle. He's coming off a fantastic junior season in which he rushed for 2,004 yards on 166 carries, an average of 12.04 yards per carry. He also had eight receptions and 142 receiving yards while totaling 29 touchdowns.
The Beavers have been in a good spot for Bell for quite a while thanks to a strong recruiting effort from then-running backs coach Thomas Ford who recently took the head coaching job at Idaho. New running backs coach Ray Pickering was able to pick up right where Ford left off with Bell and got his recruitment across the finish line for the Beavers. A strong first pickup for Pickering to start his tenure in Corvallis.
SCOUTING REPORT:
A well-sized running back at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Ball is a terrific running back prospect out of Lake Oswego coming off an outstanding and productive 2024 season. Ball not only possesses ideal size but also is a very good athlete and has strong speed for the position with a reported 4.52 forty-yard dash. The Oregon native shows good vision and fluid hips, allowing him to identify holes and break toward those holes quickly, allowing him to get into the open field where his speed and athleticism take over. He has shown the ability to be productive as a receiving back as well.
