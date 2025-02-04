Caraway, Arquette Named Baseball America Preseason All-Americans

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Kefense Hynson Hired By Tampa Bay | Film Room: OL Noah Thomas | MBB Latest NET Rankings | Film Room: DB Sean Craig | Offer Roundup Jan. 2025 | Where OSU's 2026 Class Ranks | Beavers Land 2026 RB Lamarcus Bell | Where OSU MBB Ranks In NET | 2025 Beaver Baseball Preview

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State infielders Trent Caraway and Aiva Arquette have been named preseason All-Americans by Baseball America, which released its three teams on Tuesday.

Caraway has been selected to the first team while Arquette is a second-team selection. The selections mark the second for both, with Arquette being selected to Perfect Game’s first team and Caraway to the online publication’s third team.

Caraway played in 18 games for the Beavers as a freshman last season. He batted .339, totaling five doubles with two home runs and 10 RBI. He also swiped four bases in four attempts.

Arquette batted .325 with Washington last season. The Kailua, Hawai’i native transferred to Oregon State after collecting 14 doubles with one triple, 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He was selected All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defense.

Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics