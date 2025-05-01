Cat Ferreira, Brazil National Team, To Face Sky & Fever in WNBA Preseason

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

MORE: 4 Players Who Could Commit Next | MBB Adds Pitt Transfer | WBB Adds NC State Transfer | WATCH: Mitch Canham Talks Loss To Oregon | Official Visit Profile: OT Tristan Comer

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State senior guard Catarina Ferreira and the Brazil National team open a set of two preseason games against WNBA teams on Friday at 6 p.m. PT.

Ferreira and her teammates will battle the Chicago Sky in Baton Rouge, La. in Friday’s opener. The game will be broadcast on ION and streamed on the WNBA League Pass. Then, the team travels to Iowa City, Iowa to take on the Indiana Fever in a 1 p.m. PT contest broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The senior was added to the Brazilian team for the high-profile matchups ahead of Oregon State’s NCAA Tournament first round game against North Carolina.

MORE: 5 Beavers Who Impressed In Spring | Where OSU's 2026 Class Ranks | Beaver Baseball Ranks | MBB Lands Coastal Carolina Transfer | 2025 Scholarship Chart

Ferreira was the 2025 WCC Tournament MVP after leading the Beavers in scoring in all three tournament games. The senior notched 19 points in wins over San Francisco and Gonzaga before scoring 17 to defeat Portland in the conference title game.

Being added to the national team was the cherry on top of a stellar season for Ferreira. The transfer from Baylor averaged career-highs as a scorer (9.9 pts/game), rebounder (7.3 reb/game) and facilitator (2.0 ast/game). She scored in double figures 18 times and finished with 10+ rebounds in 10 games. Ferreira’s eight double-doubles were also a career-best.

After representing her country, Ferreira will return to Corvallis where she will play her final year of college basketball in orange and black. All nine Beavers eligible to return to next year’s team elected to stay and the team has announced two transfers and two high school signees joining the nine returners.

OSU Athletics