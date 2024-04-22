Oregon State men's basketball lands G Damarco Minor
Oregon State has landed a second commitment out of the transfer portal as guard Damarco Minor has announced his decision via Instagram.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard spent the last two seasons of his career at Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville of the Ohio Valley Conference, averaging 14.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. This past season, Minor averaged a career best 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 33 games. The Chicago native started in all 33 games for the program while averaging 33.5 minutes per contest.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: 2025 West Linn OL Talks OSU Offer | Spring Game Nuggets: Defense Sets The Tone | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Spring Game | WATCH: Spring Game Interviews | WATCH: Spring Game Highlights
Last season, Minor recorded double digit scoring efforts in 25 of 33 games played this past season including a 31-point effort in February against Tennessee State. He also had a 26-point effort against Southeast Missouri State. He also for the season recorded 11 double-doubles on the season which included a 12 rebound effort in his aforementioned 31 point performance against Tennessee State.
Minor is the second portal player to commit to the Beavers joining Southern Utah power forward Parsa Fallah who committed to the program last week. Wayne Tinkle's program has also seen seven players leave the program via the portal.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan