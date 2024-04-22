Oregon State has landed a second commitment out of the transfer portal as guard Damarco Minor has announced his decision via Instagram.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard spent the last two seasons of his career at Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville of the Ohio Valley Conference, averaging 14.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. This past season, Minor averaged a career best 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 33 games. The Chicago native started in all 33 games for the program while averaging 33.5 minutes per contest.

