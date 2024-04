PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (30-9) dropping a three-game set to Cal over the weekend, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the national rankings!

The Beavers return to the diamond Tuesday for a matchup with the Portland Pilots...

MORE: 2025 West Linn OL Talks OSU Offer | Spring Game Nuggets: Defense Sets The Tone | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Spring Game | WATCH: Spring Game Interviews | WATCH: Spring Game Highlights