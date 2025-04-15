2026 ATH Lance McGee Schedules Official Visit to Corvallis

One of the Pacific Northwest's top athletes has scheduled an official visit to Corvallis. AC Davis High School standout Lance McGee, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker/running back, has announced his visit plans on Monday.

McGee has locked in an offiical visit for mid-May, visiting the Beavers from May 16 through May 18, becoming the fifth prospect set to visit the Beavers that weekend. Joining McGee will be Oregon State commits LaMarcus Bell and Noah Tishendorf, as well as defensive Andel Dorr and offensive tackle Daniel McMorris.

McGee has three other official visits set in his recruitment to Boise State (June 5), Washington State (June 13), and San Diego State (June 20). He also holds notable additional offers from Colorado State, Memphis, Nevada, and San Jose State.