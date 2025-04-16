Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Down UCLA In Top-10 Matchup

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

LOS ANGELES – Carson McEntire hit his second home run of the season and drove in three to send sixth-ranked Oregon State to a 7-1 win over No. 10 UCLA Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

McEntire singled in a run in the second and then drove a pitch off the left field foul pole in the fourth to drive in the Beavers’ (27-7) third and fourth runs of the night.

That home run and subsequent five-run fourth inning broke the game open. From there, the Beavers’ pitching staff held the UCLA bats at bay, scattering four hits in the win.

Wyatt Queen made his first start as a Beaver and was sharp through three innings, holding UCLA (28-8) to two hits and a run. He struck out two.

Queen exited in favor of James DeCremer in the fourth and the redshirt freshman continued where the starter left off. DeCremer worked three scoreless, striking out three while facing two over the minimum.

DeCremer got the win, improving to 2-0 this season.

Laif Palmer worked the final three innings for his second save of the season. He also struck out three, walking one and scattering a solo hit.

The Beavers jumped out to the six-run lead with a five-run fifth inning. McEntire pushed the lead to 4-1 with his second home run of the season. He then watched Wilson Weber single to left for the fifth run of the night, and UCLA’s Dean West misplayed the ball, enabling another run to score. Weber, who reached third on the play, then scored himself on a passed ball.

Gavin Turley put OSU on the board first with a single in the opening frame, and McEntire made it 2-0 with his second-inning single.

Ian May took the loss for the Bruins, allowing five hits and two runs in two innings. He is 5-2 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State opens a three-game series at CSUN Thursday night in Northridge. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. PT and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

