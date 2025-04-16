Oregon State GYM: Jade Carey Wins Prestigious AAI Award

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

FORT WORTH, Texas - Jade Carey has been named the 2025 AAI Award Winner, it was announced on Tuesday.

Started in 1982, the AAI Award recognizes the top senior female gymnast in the nation for her "dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport," and is often likened to the Heisman Trophy for women’s gymnastics.

Named a finalist on March 19, she was voted as this year’s winner over Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Audrey Davis (Oklahoma), Aleah Finnegan (LSU), Grace McCallum (Utah) and Leanne Wong (Florida).

The word ‘dominant’ doesn’t begin to capture what Carey accomplished as a senior, who joins Mary Ayotte-Law (1982), Joy Selig (1991) and Chari Knight (1994) as the only Beavers to win the award.

Across 13 appearances, she has 51 event titles, winning the all-around and beam in every single appearance – including postseason competition – and was the first gymnast in Pac-12 history to win both the beam and all-around titles in every single regular season appearance, also finishing the year with eight all-around scores of 39.700 or higher.

She tied for the fourth-highest all-around score in NCAA history on March 15 against Air Force, recording a 39.925 thanks to a pair of 10s on floor and beam to go with her 9.975 bars score and 9.950 on vault.

That success continued into the postseason, as she earned another perfect floor score in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Semifinal on April 4, finishing with a 39.850 in the all-around to qualify for the NCAA Championships this week, adding Region Championships on all five events in the process.

Including the postseason, Carey currently holds the program record for career event titles (168), perfect 10s (16) and has accounted for 26 of the 27 all-around scores of 39.700 or higher in program history.

