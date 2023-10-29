Oregon State Football Falls In The AP & Coaches Polls
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) falling to Arizona (5-3, 3-2) 27-24 on Saturday, the Beavers dropped in both national polls...
MORE: 10 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss | WATCH: Oregon State Talks Arizona Loss | RECAP - OSU Upset By Arizona
Following the loss to the Arizona Wildcats, the Oregon State football team fell five spots in the AP Poll to No. 16 and seven spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 17.
Washington leads the way at No. 5, Oregon at No. 6, OSU at 16, Utah at No. 18, UCLA at No. 20, and USC at No. 24...
Washington also takes the top Pac-12 spot in the coaches at No. 5, Oregon at No. 7, Utah at No. 18, OSU at No. 19, and USC at No. 22...
Oregon State returns to the field this Saturday for a Saturday night matchup with Coach Prime and Colorado...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson