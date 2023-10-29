With the Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) falling to Arizona (5-3, 3-2) 27-24 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge compiles our game thoughts into 10 important takeaways !

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said it best when describing the decision to attempt a fake field goal to close out the first half against Arizona.

"It was a bad call," he said.

A bad call indeed as the Beavers missed an easy opportunity for three points and coincidentally, three points were the difference in this matchup.

I'll preface this by saying, being aggressive is in Smith's DNA. He's built it into the program's identity and it has worked out for the Beavers more times than not.

However, there's a fine line between aggression and gambling and Smith took an ill-advised gamble that potentially cost the Beavers a chance at a huge victory.

With the game, all knotted up at 10 and the clock winding down before the end of the first half, the Beavers lined up for a field goal attempt from the 16-yard line with three seconds remaining.

After Arizona called a timeout, the Beavers proceeded to run a fake field goal where holder and punter Josh Green flipped the snap to an in-motion Atticus Sappington who was looking to take it and run off to the left side of the line, where the Beavers, per Smith, felt they had an advantage.

I won't argue with the advantage part, if you go back and look at the play, there's a running lane there and it's blocked well, but Sappington isn't exactly fleet of foot and why would you run that with no chance of having another play to run? It just doesn't add up and that's where Smith's words ring true.

While it's easy to look at the final score and say this contest was won/lost on this play, that's still not the case. The game was much more than this single play, but when you consider that it was extremely preventable and a big coaching blunder, it looms large.