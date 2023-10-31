With week eight of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

OFFENSE

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> In Dallas' 43-20 win over Los Angeles, Cooks had his best game of the season as he hauled in three of his four targets for 49 yards and a score. That's back-to-back weeks with a score for Cooks as he's developing chemistry with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense...

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> In New York's 13-10 loss to the Jets, Hodgins wasn't targeted in the passing game. He saw action on 48 snaps, so it wasn't a lack of playing time, but rather an indication of the G-Men's passing struggles. Daniel Jones remains injured, Tyrod Taylor was hurt, and Tommy DeVito was the finishing QB... Shockingly enough, the Giants finished with -9 passing yards, so bad vibes for the Giants right now...

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> In Green Bay's 24-10 loss to Minnesota, Musgrave hauled in two of his three targets for nine yards. Musgrave is still looking for his first score of his rookie campaign but sees a ton of snaps each week (49 this past week) and it should be a matter of time with how involved he is in the offense. He has 24 receptions for 198 yards...

TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String

-> In Houston's 15-13 loss to Carolina, Quitoriano played 20 snaps, but wasn't targeted in the passing game.

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> In Minnesota's 24-10 win over Green Bay, Brandel saw his typical special teams work, playing six snaps on the field goal unit...

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 20-10 loss to Jacksonville, Seumalo started at left guard and played 67 snaps...

OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String

-> In New York's 13-10 loss to the Jets, Harlow played four snaps on the field goal unit.

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts vs Arizona | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs Arizona | Beavers Fall In Both National Polls | 10 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss | WATCH: Oregon State Talks Arizona Loss | RECAP - OSU Upset By Arizona