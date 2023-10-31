Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week eight of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts vs Arizona | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs Arizona | Beavers Fall In Both National Polls | 10 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss | WATCH: Oregon State Talks Arizona Loss | RECAP - OSU Upset By Arizona
Active 53-Man Roster
OFFENSE
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> In Dallas' 43-20 win over Los Angeles, Cooks had his best game of the season as he hauled in three of his four targets for 49 yards and a score. That's back-to-back weeks with a score for Cooks as he's developing chemistry with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense...
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> In New York's 13-10 loss to the Jets, Hodgins wasn't targeted in the passing game. He saw action on 48 snaps, so it wasn't a lack of playing time, but rather an indication of the G-Men's passing struggles. Daniel Jones remains injured, Tyrod Taylor was hurt, and Tommy DeVito was the finishing QB... Shockingly enough, the Giants finished with -9 passing yards, so bad vibes for the Giants right now...
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> In Green Bay's 24-10 loss to Minnesota, Musgrave hauled in two of his three targets for nine yards. Musgrave is still looking for his first score of his rookie campaign but sees a ton of snaps each week (49 this past week) and it should be a matter of time with how involved he is in the offense. He has 24 receptions for 198 yards...
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> In Houston's 15-13 loss to Carolina, Quitoriano played 20 snaps, but wasn't targeted in the passing game.
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 24-10 win over Green Bay, Brandel saw his typical special teams work, playing six snaps on the field goal unit...
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 20-10 loss to Jacksonville, Seumalo started at left guard and played 67 snaps...
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String
-> In New York's 13-10 loss to the Jets, Harlow played four snaps on the field goal unit.
MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts vs Arizona | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs Arizona | Beavers Fall In Both National Polls | 10 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss | WATCH: Oregon State Talks Arizona Loss | RECAP - OSU Upset By Arizona
DEFENSE
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> In Tennessee's 28-23 win over Atlanta, Peko started on the defensive line, played 22 snaps, and tallied one tackle.
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 15-13 loss to Carolina, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots, played 67 snaps, and tallied two tackles.
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 43-20 win over Los Angeles, Wright saw four snaps on defense and 23 on special teams. During his defensive stint, Wright tallied one tackle...
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 24-18 win over Tampa Bay, Poyer put together arguably his best game of the season. He played 67 snaps, tallied a team-high defensive grade (89.4, next closest was 75.5), and finished tied for the team-high in tackles with eight. He also had two pass break ups and nearly an interception that could have been a pick-six...
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 15-13 win over Houston, Hekker punted four times for a total of 203 yards... He averaged 50.8 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 63 yards...
Practice Squad
QB Sean Mannion (2010-2014) - Minnesota Vikings
-> Following a season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins, Mannion finds himself in an intriguing position. While he's not going to be the first option, Mannion is the veteran of the group and if the youngsters struggle in Cousins' stead, we could see Mannion elevated and get an opportunity to play in a meaningful game...
QB Jake Luton (2017-19) - Carolina Panthers
-> Luton was signed to the Panthers' practice squad in the wake of an ankle injury to Bryce Young. Luton would likely be a depth piece as the Panthers have Andy Dalton as the backup, but Jake is back in the show...
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - Houston Texans
-> After being cut by the Texans, Austin cleared waivers and re-signed to Houston's practice squad...
WR Tyjon Lindsey (2019-22) - Seattle Seahawks
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> After being released by San Francisco, Colletto was quickly signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions
-> After being waived by the Lions with an injury settlement before the season began, Jefferson is back with the Lions and healthy, joining the practice squad...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson