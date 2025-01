WATCH: Oregon State MBB Talks Win Over Gonzaga

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle, guard Josiah Lake II, and forward Michael Rataj as the trio talks about the win over No. 16 Gonzaga!

