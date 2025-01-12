Oregon State Defensive Coordinator Keith Heyward Resigns

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Sources have confirmed to BeaversEdge.com that Oregon State defensive coordinator Keith Heyward resigned after one season in charge of the Beavers' defense. No additional details regarding why Heyward chose to resign are available at this time.

Oregon State's defense allowed nearly 400 yards of total offense per game, which ranked 98th in the country. The Beavers were 56th against the pass, allowing 214 yards per game, but they allowed 186 yards per game on the ground, which ranked them 108th nationally.

The Beavers' 29.9 points allowed ranked 101st nationally...

With head coach Trent Bray having served as the DC for the past several years before he was elevated to head coach, he may elect to have a bigger hand in the defensive playcalling next season, and that could potentially factor into the decision-making in terms of the hire.

This was Heyward's third time on the Beaver staff after starring for the Beavers during their Fiesta Bowl run in 2000, first serving as a GA on Mike Riley's staff in 2005 and 2006, before returning as DB coach from 2008-11.

