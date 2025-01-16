Oregon State 2026 Recruiting: Who are the top in-state prospects?

Advertisement

Oregon State offer: No A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cumberland moved to Eugene recently and is the top talent within the state. He committed to the Ducks in September of 2023 and remains committed to Dan Lanning and company.

Oregon State offer: Yes For a while, Oregon State was in a good spot for Sanoe but things began to change last spring and Washington became the team to beat for the four-star running back/linebacker. There is still a bit of a question of what side of the ball he'll play at the next level as well.

Oregon State offer: Yes The Lake Oswego standout has amassed a strong offer sheet so far that includes Boise State, BYU, Cal, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon State, and Washington State. This fall, Bell rushed for 2,004 yards on 166 carries, an average of 12.04 yards per carry. He also had eight receptions and 142 receiving yards while totaling 29 touchdowns.

Oregon State offer: No Another tailback, Sombe has offers from Boise State and Washington State. The Beavers have shown some interest in Sombe but have yet to extend an offer to the Central Catholic standout.

Oregon State offer: Yes The Lakeridge defensive end has a handful of offers including Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, and Washington State. He's coming off an extremely productive junior season for Lakeridge with 46 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

Oregon State offer: No Wusstig only has a Portland State so far in his recruitment but is a prospect that we're going to keep a close eye on in-state as someone who could pick up FBS offers as this spring and offseason progress. He's been a frequent visitor to Corvallis as well. This fall, he allowed just one completion as a junior while recording 66 tackles.

Oregon State offer: Yes The Beavers as well as Boise State, Colorado State, and Washington State have extended offers to Jones. His junior season was kept to just five games which may affect his recruitment a bit this offseason. In those five games, however, Jones was dominant with 53 receptions for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Oregon State offer: No Vercher only holds one offer so far but the productive Central Catholic linebacker has received plenty of interest from Power Four schools and the Beavers. We'll be keen on watching how his recruitment develops over the course of this year.