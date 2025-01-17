Instant Takeaways From Oregon State's Win Over Gonzaga

With the Oregon State basketball team (14-5, 4-2 WCC) taking down No. 16 Gonzaga (14-5, 5-1) 97-89 at Gill Coliseum on Thursday evening, BeaversEdge gives three instant takeaways from the win!

1. Gill Coliseum Shows Out & Oregon State Delivers Signature Win

-> Take a bow Oregon State fans...

In what was Gill Coliseum's best crowd in years, a sellout witnessed Oregon State knocking off a top-25 program in Gonzaga 97-89 in overtime on Thursday evening...

It may have been an 8 p.m. start but Oregon State's fans packed every nook and cranny of Gill and helped provide an electric crowd intensity that helped fuel the Beavers to victory.

It was a back-and-forth contest, and you've got to credit the crowd who was intense and engaged all evening long, helping the Beavers fight past a very talented Gonzaga squad. Overtime belonged to the Beavers as with the two teams locked at 83, Oregon State outscored the Zags 14-6 in the final period...

Perhaps most importantly, the Beavers got a marquee QUAD 1 victory over the Zags, and when you looked at their schedule this season, OSU was missing a signature victory that would ultimately help them come March...

This game will be a nice feather in Tinkle and Co's caps for the selection committee to consider and now it's up to the Beavers to build on a season-defining win...

2. Five Beavers Reach Double Figures

-> When playing a team like Gonzaga, you're going to need to score points to keep up with them, and the Beavers had balanced scoring across the board with five players reaching double-figures.

Michael Rataj led the way with 29 points and seven boards, including 10 in overtime, Nate Kingz had 20 and three made threes, Parsa Fallah had 16, Damarco Minor with 15 and Josiah Lake with 11, hitting some crucial foul shots down the stretch.

As a team, the Beavers shot 59% from the floor, 42% from beyond the arc, and 78% from the charity stripe...

3. Beavers Do Just Enough Defensively To Hold Off Zags

-> Credit Oregon State's resilience in this matchup as the Zags are a very tough team to hold down for an entire contest... The Zags had 19 more shot attempts than the Beavers, out-rebounded them 41-28, and had 17 second-chance points to the Beavers' two.

Gonzaga had five players reach double-figures, led by big man Graham Ike who had 26 points and nine boards before fouling out...

All that being said, Gonzaga was able to get more shots up, had more second-chance looks, and up until the end where they were hucking up threes had a solid percentage from deep as well.

But the Beavers found a way, buckled down when overtime hit, and road the crowd's energy to the victory... It would have been very easy for the Beavers to have a let-down in OT after Gonzaga hit a three after some steps to force the OT period, but the Beavers circled the wagons and came away with the program's most important win at least since the Elite Eight run several years ago...

The Beavers needed all their cunning to pull this one out, but had just enough in the tank to secure the victory...