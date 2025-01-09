Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In EDGE Kai Wallin?

With the Oregon State football team recently landing Nebraska defensive lineman Kai Wallin, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!

A native of Sacramento, California, Wallin is returning to the West Coast to continue his college career. After a few years in Lincoln with the Cornhuskers, Wallin entered the transfer portal in December, looking to find somewhere to hopefully see more playing time.

With the Beavers desperately needing to create more chaos on defense in 2024, Wallin was a good fit for the Beavers as the 6-foot-5, outside linebacker mostly was a pass rusher for Nebraska when on the field (more on that later).

Notably, Wallin, who played at American River Community College in California before his time at Nebraska, could potentially have upwards of three more years of eligibility with the Beavers.

READ MORE ON WALLIN HERE