Oregon State adds four-star TE T'Andre Waverly to 2025 recruiting class

Oregon State added a big time piece to their 2025 recruiting class on Saturday as four-star tight end T'Andre Waverly announced his commitment to the Beavers over Notre Dame and Washington during the All-American Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end out of Kamiak High School also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Utah, and Washington.

"There was a lot of things they touched on for after football," Waverly told Rivals following an official visit in November. "That was different than other places that stood out," he added. "I also like the small-town feel so you can focus on your craft. The coaches talked a lot about development and how they would use my talents."

Waverly is the highest-rated commitment in the Beavers' 2025 recruiting class the only four-star commitment. He joins Cody Siegner (Crane, Oregon) as tight ends in the class as well.