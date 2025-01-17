Oregon State WBB: Shuler Hits Game-Winner to Beat Santa Clara

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Oregon State women’s basketball has a knack for overtime, and Kennedie Shuler has a knack for buzzer-beaters.

The sophomore raced to the rim with the game on the line and got yet another and-one to go with 1.8 seconds left in OT give the Beavs a 74-72 victory over Santa Clara on Thursday night in the Leavey Center.

The overtime win was Oregon State’s fourth of the year, the most since 2012-13. The Beavs are 3-1 in the extra period, including wins in their last three.

Shuler scored 16, one of four Beavs in double figures joining Sela Heide, Kelsey Rees and AJ Marotte. Thursday’s game was the first in league play with four players scoring 10+ for Oregon State.

Heide scored 11 of her 18 points between the fourth quarter and overtime, dominating the paint in the final moments. The senior shot 8-of-12 from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

Marotte tied Heide for the team and game high with 18, also dishing four assists. The senior also grabbed the game-sealing steal on the Broncos final heave.

Kelsey Rees scored 13 points with eight rebounds and three assists. She answered a Santa Clara three-pointer in overtime, one of several steadying moments from the calm and collected Aussie.

The Beavers return home on Saturday, battling Portland at 6pm. OSU and the Pilots were among a crowded group at the top of the WCC entering Thursday and played an overtime contest in Portland.