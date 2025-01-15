Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In TE Riley Williams?

With the Oregon State football team recently landing Miami tight end Riley Williams, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!

It was clear this past fall that Oregon State desperately missed the difference maker that they've had in seasons past at tight end. With that, Trent Bray and Jon Boyer were searching for potential difference-makers in the transfer portal. Earlier in the cycle, they landed BYU transfer Jackson Bowers, a more long-term play.

Then earlier this month, they hosted and landed Miami (FL) transfer and Portland, Oregon native Riley Williams. While has yet proven to be a difference maker at the position in his first two years on the field, he does represent a potential plug-and-play starter for the Beavers at the position with considerable upside.

