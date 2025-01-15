Oregon State’s Marshall Promoted To Assistant Coach; Will Lead Edges

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Trent Bray announced Wednesday that Kharyee Marshall has been promoted to assistant coach. He will lead the team’s edges on the defensive side of the ball.

“Kharyee served OSU well in quality control last season and is well-deserving of the role as an assistant coach, leading the edges,” Bray said. “He’s spent his entire coaching career in the Pacific Northwest and knows what it takes to be successful.”

The 2025 season will be Marshall’s second with the Beavers following one season in defensive quality control.

He came to Corvallis after serving in the same role at Boise State, his alma mater. He was there for two seasons, in which the Broncos had the No. 1 scoring defense in the Mountain West Conference in 2021, and the No. 3 a year later. Boise State averaged just over 19 points allowed those two seasons.

He was a graduate assistant at Oregon in 2020; the Ducks played in the Fiesta Bowl and won four games overall in the COVID-19-shortened season.

Marshall had his first stint at Boise State from 2018-19 as a graduate assistant, working with the defensive line. The Ducks and Broncos combined for 87 sacks in his three seasons as a graduate assistant.

The Phoenix native opened his coaching career at the College of Idaho, where he worked with the team’s defensive ends (2014-15), defensive backs (2016) and defensive line (2017).

Marshall played in 39 games at Boise State from 2010-13, amassing 60 tackles with a career-high 32 coming in his senior season. He tallied 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

