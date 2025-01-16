Oregon State MBB Lands France's Keziah Ekessi

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The international Beaver pipeline continues to grow...

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle continued his strong overseas recruiting efforts on Wednesday as the Beavers landed Keziah Ekessi, who will join the program ahead of next season...

A native of France, Ekessi plays with Howard College (TX) and will have three seasons to play for the Beavers. He's played in 17 games this season and averages 13 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 46% shooting from the floor and 42% from three.

He joins Finish forward Olavi Suutela as the two members of the 2025 class...

During the 2023-24 season with Cholet in France, Ekissi played in 33 games, averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the floor, 33% from three, and 76% from the free-throw line.