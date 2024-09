WATCH: Oregon State AD Scott Barnes Talks Pac-12 Expansion & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes as he talks about the Pac-12 expanding with Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and much more!

