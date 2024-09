PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Join BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, writers T.J. Mathewson and Ryan Harlan, and RipCityMornings host Justin Myers as we preview the Civil War!

MORE: A Closer Look At Oregon | WATCH: Beaver Defense Previews Oregon | Beavers Lose Voltin For Season | Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap | Beaver Commits Week 3 Stats | WATCH: Offense Previews Oregon | Top 5 OSU-UO Games Since '98