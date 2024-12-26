Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In OL Keyon Cox?

Offensive line depth has been a priority for the Beavers this offseason in the transfer portal and as a result, offensive line coach Kyle DeVan has been active. So far, the Beavers have added a pair of transfers in JT Hand and Keyon Cox in the trenches. Both players have limited collegiate experience but have the upside that DeVan and head coach Trent Bray have been looking for as well.

