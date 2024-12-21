USC LB transfer Raesjon Davis Jr commits to Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Trent Bray and the Oregon State Beavers continue to put together a strong transfer portal class. On Saturday evening, the Beavers added USC linebacker transfer Raesjon Davis Jr to their roster.

Davis Jr picked the Beavers over offers from Fresno State, Colorado State, UNLV, Michigan State, and Boise State.

