Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In QB Maalik Murphy?

With the Oregon State football team recently landing Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy via the transfer portal, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down what he brings to the Beavers!

The quarterback position was at the top of the priority list for the Beavers this offseason after an abysmal year when it came to the passing attack this past season. After the Gevani McCoy experiment didn't work out and Gabarri Johnson still needed more time to develop, the Beavers needed an immediate answer at quarterback.

When Murphy entered the portal earlier this month, it immediately became one that was worth watching due to the Beavers' prior interest in the former four-star prospect. As we mentioned on the BeaversEdge podcast, Murphy's relationship with offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson was key in this process... While Murphy didn't choose the Beavers a season ago, keeping a good relationship was important because you never know when a guy might be looking for a new situation...

We've been told via sources that Oregon State's collective also stepped up in a big way to secure Murphy, and that's a great development for the Beavers moving forward...

READ MORE ON MURPHY HERE