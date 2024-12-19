BYU TE transfer Jackson Bowers commits to Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray stayed sizzling in the transfer portal on Thursday as they landed their second pledge of the day, this time former BYU tight end Jackson Bowers.

The former three-star recruit out of Mountain View High School (Mesa, AZ) signed with BYU in the class of 2023 and appeared in four contests as a true freshman, largely on special teams.

This past season as a redshirt freshman, Bowers saw action in four of BYU's contests and saw a total of seven snaps. Coming out of HS, Bowers boasted over 20 offers including Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Washington, Wisconsin, and more, so the Beavers are certainly getting a player with a high ceiling who hasn't been given enough of an opportunity to showcase it...

He'll have three seasons to play in Corvallis and buoys the Beavers' numbers at TE after the departure of Jermaine Terry to graduation.

